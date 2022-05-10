Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis

About Our Great Strides Walk

The 2022 Great Strides event will feature in-person and virtual experiences to help make a difference for people living with cystic fibrosis.

Register. Register to participate in-person or virtually in this year’s Great Strides event and help them stay the course and advance their mission. Stay up to date on how our chapter plans to safely bring the community together and make CF stand for Cure Found by registering today.

Recruit. Recruit others to participate with you! Friends, family, and co-workers can join you virtually from anywhere in the world.

Fundraise. Fundraise online by leveraging the tools in the Participant Center, the Fight CF mobile app, and Fundraise on Facebook to reach your goal. Create a virtual passion fundraising event by developing a fundraising event through your favorite hobby, activity, or passion.

Share your Journey. Wear a Great Strides shirt, team shirt, or your Cystic Fibrosis Foundation branded apparel, while you walk with us or in your neighborhood! Track your activity on the mobile app so you and your team can walk together and with others across the country. Share how you are striding by sharing your story and posting a selfie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Make sure to tag the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (@CF_Foundation) and use the hashtag #GreatStrides to keep the energy and momentum going strong!

Celebrate. Join them at the walk to celebrate with your team or visit online for a virtual celebration.

Visit: https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/30_Florida_Jacksonville?fr_id=9007&pg=entry