Neat Cheats to keep you cool this summer

Well that Florida heat is finally back! Which means summer is upon us. We have some great tips that will save you time, money, and more during these sweltering Florida spring and summer days.

1. SAVE MONEY BY SWITCHING YOUR CEILING FAN

Switching the direction of your ceiling fan’s rotation in the summer can yield sky-high energy savings. Run fans counterclockwise in the sweltering season to optimize energy use. When winter returns, reverse the fans to circulate warm air and help keep the heating bills down.

2. USE A SUNSCREEN BOTTLE AS A SECRET WALLET

A sunscreen bottle is the perfect disguise for a beachside wallet. When strategically hollowed out, it can shelter keys, cards, or cash in plain sight. Grab an empty bottle and some scissors, cut a hole at the top of the bottle wide enough for your valuables to fit through, fill it with your personal effects, and snap the lid back on to create a secret wallet that will be hidden away from thefts.

3. PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MOSQUITOS

-Avoid peak hours (dusk and dawn)

-Get rid of standing water around your home. Mosquitoes can easily breed in small containers of water like kiddie pools or bird baths. Do your best to clear out any standing water to lower the odds of mosquitos hanging around and reproducing.

-Consider adding plants that repel mosquitoes to your property. These include: citronella, lavender, lemongrass, marigolds, and basil.

To help with the bite: Dab a dot of toothpaste onto a bug bite to reduce the itchiness and swelling

4. GRILLING TIPS

Reduce sticking by oiling your hot grill rack with a vegetable oil-soaked paper towel: hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. Be sure to not use oil spray... especially on a hot grille!

Onions can also help clean the grill itself. Simply rub onion halves over a hot grate to loosen and lift food residue—and save you from having to vigorously scrape the grate with a grill brush.

5. SUNSCREEN TIPS

SPF 30 is the magic number. The American Academy of Dermatology always recommends an SPF of 30, because it is clinically proven to be a sufficient amount of protection to reduce or minimize the adverse effects of sunlight.

Ideally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, or more frequently if you are swimming or sweating heavily. Don’t forget to protect your lips too with SPF chapstick.