Upcoming Book festival and author showcase in Riverside

Book lovers, join Women Writing for (a) Change Jacksonville this Saturday, May 14, for their first annual Author Showcase and Book Festival for women authors. This one-day outdoor event is free and open to everyone. Enjoy authors reading all day, a children’s hour from 11 a.m. to noon, and indoor tours of an art exhibition on OCEANS in this historic home in Riverside. Make new friends and celebrate the voices of diverse female authors on the First Coast at this new community event.

Find out more info: www.womenwritingjax.org