You have to add these places to your summer bucket list

Summer vacation is upon us and we decide to make a little bucket list for families out there to enjoy while they are on break:

1. BLUEBERRY PICKING AT BLU BY U

Blueberry picking at Blu By U is a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy. They have a TON of blueberry bushes to pick from. They have a variety of blueberry flavors as well. The fee to pick blueberries is $5 per pound. The time slot is for a 1 and a half hour session in the field. There are a lot of other things to enjoy on the farm as well as walking through the petting zoo, playing in the sand box, eating at the picnic area, fishing in the pond, and shopping at the country store.

You can sign up at blubyu.com. They have pickings every Tuesday Thursday and Saturday. However, reservations fill up fast so be sure to plan ahead! The season runs for the whole month of May. Sign up days will be added every Sunday in May.

2. AQUA FIN SWIM SCHOOL

With summer approaching chances are you’ll be out at the beach or pool with your family. Make sure your kids know how to swim! AQUAfin Swim School has swim lessons for all ages from toddlers to adults. They are open 7 days a week with classes every 30 minutes.

To find out more go to aquafinswimschool.com.

3. ADVENTURE LANDING

The Adventure Landing Shipwreck Island Waterpark is back open! Currently they are open Wednesday-Sunday and will be open all week starting in June.

Rides showcased include the Little St. Johns River, Typhoon Lagoon (a half million gallon wave pool), splash cove, and The Hydro Halfpipe. They are located on Beach Blvd in Jax Beach right by Taco Lu.

4. SAINT AUGUSTINE WILD RESERVE

Get on the wild side at our Jax best group outing 2022 winner, Saint Augustine Wild Reserve! Experience an up close and personal experience with animals from tigers, lions, wolves, bears, and so much more!

“The St. Augustine Wild Reserve’s educational programs are unique in that they allow a close up view with the facility’s exotic animals, although there is no hands-on interaction allowed. The center’s philosophy is that a close and personal interaction with wild animals will create a much deeper respect for and understanding of nature and wildlife than any book or television program ever could. After looking face to face into the eyes of a Bengal tiger, guests leave the sanctuary with a desire to protect these animals and preserve their natural habitats.” To learn more go to sawildreserve.com.

5. COOKIES AND CREME

Looking for a cool treat after the beach? Head to Cookies and Creme located in Jax beach on 13th Ave N. Cookies and Creme sells delicious cookies of a wide variety of flavors as well as homemade ice cream. Jen and Ray hand make all their treats every morning for their customers.

Every Wednesday night is shake night! Where they create any shake that you can think of. To find out more head to their Instagram CNCJAXBEACH.