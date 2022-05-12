Local softball team looking to bring home a title

The Dominators softball team has built a team meant to…well Dominate all competition. They have done well locally, but are dreaming of bringing home a World Series title for their age division. The ladies need a little help to fulfill that dream and are hosting a Poker Tournament at Best Bet on Monument Rd. to raise funds to ensure the full roster can attend and compete. Rance rolled out to meet the ladies and test his skills at the plate. Finally not a plate filled with food. The event is Saturday starting with a training table at 6pm, the tournament starts at 7.

Pre-register at www.mountainebonyhair.com