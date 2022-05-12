Truffled Brie and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:
...for bacon jam
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 (3 oz) package shallots
3 cloves garlic
1 lb thick-cut bacon
1 tablespoon siracha sauce
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
...for sandwich
1 (16 oz) unsliced loaf Bakery white bread
7 oz brie cheese
6 oz wedge truffle goat cheese
Parchment paper
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic
1. Prepare jam. Set butter out to soften. Finely chop shallots and 3 cloves garlic; finely chop bacon (wash hands). Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Add bacon to pan and cook 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp; remove bacon.
2. Drain bacon fat from pan (leave 2 tablespoons). Add shallots and chopped garlic to same pan and cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots soften. Lower heat to medium-low; stir in crisp bacon, siracha, vinegar, and sugar until blended. Cook 18-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bacon mixture is thick and sticky. Remove pan from heat and set aside to cool.
3. Prepare sandwich. Cut bread into 12 (3/4-inch) slices; remove crusts from bread slices. Cut brie and goat cheeses into 1/8 inch-thick slices. Spread butter evenly on 1 side of each bread slice. Spread bacon jam onto slice of bread and place brie and goat cheese on bread. Cook grilled cheese on a frying pan on medium heat. Enjoy!