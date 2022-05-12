Truffled Brie and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

...for bacon jam

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 (3 oz) package shallots

3 cloves garlic

1 lb thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon siracha sauce

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

...for sandwich

1 (16 oz) unsliced loaf Bakery white bread

7 oz brie cheese

6 oz wedge truffle goat cheese

Parchment paper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1. Prepare jam. Set butter out to soften. Finely chop shallots and 3 cloves garlic; finely chop bacon (wash hands). Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Add bacon to pan and cook 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp; remove bacon.

2. Drain bacon fat from pan (leave 2 tablespoons). Add shallots and chopped garlic to same pan and cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots soften. Lower heat to medium-low; stir in crisp bacon, siracha, vinegar, and sugar until blended. Cook 18-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bacon mixture is thick and sticky. Remove pan from heat and set aside to cool.

3. Prepare sandwich. Cut bread into 12 (3/4-inch) slices; remove crusts from bread slices. Cut brie and goat cheeses into 1/8 inch-thick slices. Spread butter evenly on 1 side of each bread slice. Spread bacon jam onto slice of bread and place brie and goat cheese on bread. Cook grilled cheese on a frying pan on medium heat. Enjoy!