An easy family recipe: Tempeh Chorizo-Flavored Street Tacos

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons ghee
  • 1 large yellow onion, divided
  • 1 (8 oz) package Lightlife Original Tempeh
  • ¼ cup rice vinegar
  • ¼ cup dry white wine (or vegetable broth)
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon McCormick Chili Powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
  • ½ cup chili sauce
  • 1 ripe Hass avocado
  • ½ bunch cilantro
  • 1 lime, for wedges
  • 16 Mission Street Tacos Corn Tortillas

Steps

  1. Heat ghee in large sauté pan on medium-high 3–4 minutes. Chop onion finely (1 1/2 cups). Add 1 cup onions to pan and cook 5–6 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are light golden brown. Crumble tempeh into small pieces and add to pan; continue cooking 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tempeh begins to brown.
  2. Pour vinegar and wine into pan and loosen bits of food left on bottom. Bring to a simmer and cook 2–3 minutes, until liquid reduces almost completely. Meanwhile, combine in small bowl: coriander, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt, pepper, and thyme until blended.
  3. Stir in spice blend to pan and cook 2 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until well blended. Stir in pepitas and chili sauce, then reduce heat to low and cover to keep warm.
  4. Halve avocado, remove pit and flesh, and chop flesh finely. Remove cilantro leaves from stems; cut lime into wedges. Warm tortillas following package instructions (if desired). To serve, plate 2 tacos per plate (stacking 2 tortillas together to create 1 taco). Fill tacos with even amounts tempeh chorizo, avocados, remaining 1/2 cup onions, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

