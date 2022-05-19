An easy family recipe: Tempeh Chorizo-Flavored Street Tacos

Ingredients

Steps

Heat ghee in large sauté pan on medium-high 3–4 minutes. Chop onion finely (1 1/2 cups). Add 1 cup onions to pan and cook 5–6 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are light golden brown. Crumble tempeh into small pieces and add to pan; continue cooking 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tempeh begins to brown.

Pour vinegar and wine into pan and loosen bits of food left on bottom. Bring to a simmer and cook 2–3 minutes, until liquid reduces almost completely. Meanwhile, combine in small bowl: coriander, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt, pepper, and thyme until blended.

Stir in spice blend to pan and cook 2 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until well blended. Stir in pepitas and chili sauce, then reduce heat to low and cover to keep warm.