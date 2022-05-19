An easy family recipe: Tempeh Chorizo-Flavored Street Tacos

Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- 1 large yellow onion, divided
- 1 (8 oz) package Lightlife Original Tempeh
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- ¼ cup dry white wine (or vegetable broth)
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon McCormick Chili Powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
- ½ cup chili sauce
- 1 ripe Hass avocado
- ½ bunch cilantro
- 1 lime, for wedges
- 16 Mission Street Tacos Corn Tortillas
Steps
- Heat ghee in large sauté pan on medium-high 3–4 minutes. Chop onion finely (1 1/2 cups). Add 1 cup onions to pan and cook 5–6 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are light golden brown. Crumble tempeh into small pieces and add to pan; continue cooking 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tempeh begins to brown.
- Pour vinegar and wine into pan and loosen bits of food left on bottom. Bring to a simmer and cook 2–3 minutes, until liquid reduces almost completely. Meanwhile, combine in small bowl: coriander, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt, pepper, and thyme until blended.
- Stir in spice blend to pan and cook 2 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until well blended. Stir in pepitas and chili sauce, then reduce heat to low and cover to keep warm.
- Halve avocado, remove pit and flesh, and chop flesh finely. Remove cilantro leaves from stems; cut lime into wedges. Warm tortillas following package instructions (if desired). To serve, plate 2 tacos per plate (stacking 2 tortillas together to create 1 taco). Fill tacos with even amounts tempeh chorizo, avocados, remaining 1/2 cup onions, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.