White Pearl Onions from frozen section

Garlic Powder and Paprika

Horseradish

Mayo

Dijon Mustard

Oil

1. Defrost onions in a microwave safe bowl for five minutes

2. Toss in oil. Sprinkle on garlic powder and paprika. Use tongs to toss.

3. Cook for 15 minutes at 400 in the air fryer.

For sauce:

Mix horseradish, mayo, and Dijon mustard together. Place in fridge until use.