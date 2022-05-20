88º

Walk the red carpet in your most fabulous attire on Saturday, May 21 when the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre is transformed into Hollywood Opening Night presented by Dex Imaging. The evening will be emceed by actor and comedian, Bob Wiltfong and feature eats from Biscotti’s, Bread & Board and Crème de la Cocoa, endless cocktails from the Florida Theatre bar, and performances from Billy Buchanan, Jacksonville Dance Theatre and more!

To purchase tickets visit: https://floridatheatre.com/event/hollywood-opening-night/

