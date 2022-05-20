Shop Local at Tom’s Since 1970

Wanting to find some unique local items? Then the historic but new shop located in St. Augustine is the perfect place. The shop was previously owned by the Grohowski family and named after the shop’s founder Tom and after 50 years of business they closed the doors. Now the new owners Robert and Nicole Nettles bought the shop and the doors opened this week for the first time in since December of 2021.

If you would like to find more info you can watch the clip above or visit their Facebook page at : Tom’s Since 1970