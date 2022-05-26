Houseplants for beginners with Lush Leaves

Do you have a green thumb? In case you don’t, we stopped by Lush Leaves to get a crash course in beginner plants. Here are some quick tips to remember when starting your plant journey:

1. Choose the right spot in your home: Too much or too little light can eventually hurt a houseplant. Some plants require plenty of sunlight, others prefer indirect sunlight, and some will tolerate lower light conditions. Make sure you know how much sunlight the plant needs depending on its ty[e.

2. Don’t overwater!: It can be tricky at first to find the right balance of how much water to give your houseplant. It’s important to purchase pots that have drainage holes and to keep checking the soil for dryness.

3. Clean the leaves: Cleaning dust off the leaves of your plant helps it grow! So make sure to wipe the leaves when they get overly dusty.

To find out more about plants visit the Lush Leaves shop in San Marco or head to lush-leaves.com.