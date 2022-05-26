Test your 90′s knowledge with some trivia

The dude is the nickname of a character played by what actor in 1998′s Big Lebowski?

What war is the setting for Saving Private Ryan?

What is the first rule of Fight Club? Bonus: What is the 2nd rule?

On what 1990 romantic comedy’s soundtrack did this song appear? (Must have been Love) Bonus: Name the band

In what movie does Matthew McConaughey’s famous alright, alright, alright originate?

The main setting for 1995′s Clueless is what city?

In how many theatrical released films did Alicia Silverstone have credited from 1990 – 1999?

In the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber, what state did Harry and Lloyd travel to in order to return a briefcase left at the airport terminal?

What 1998 film is about people who begin an online romance, unaware they are also business rivals?