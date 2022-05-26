Test your 90′s knowledge with some trivia

- The dude is the nickname of a character played by what actor in 1998′s Big Lebowski?
- What war is the setting for Saving Private Ryan?
- What is the first rule of Fight Club? Bonus: What is the 2nd rule?
- On what 1990 romantic comedy’s soundtrack did this song appear? (Must have been Love) Bonus: Name the band
- In what movie does Matthew McConaughey’s famous alright, alright, alright originate?
- The main setting for 1995′s Clueless is what city?
- In how many theatrical released films did Alicia Silverstone have credited from 1990 – 1999?
- In the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber, what state did Harry and Lloyd travel to in order to return a briefcase left at the airport terminal?
- What 1998 film is about people who begin an online romance, unaware they are also business rivals?
- In what state does Clarice Starling find and kill Buffalo Bill in 1991′s Silence of the Lambs? Nebraska, Ohio or Virginia?
Answers:
- Jeff Bridges
- World War II
- You do not talk about Fight Club! Bonus: Same as the 1st.
- Pretty Woman Bonus: Roxette
- Dazed and Confused
- Beverly Hills
- 9
- Colorado
- You’ve Got Mail
- Ohio