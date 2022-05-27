Jacksonville Pet Expo is this weekend

Cool Zoo, an interactive and educational wildlife travel exhibit, which features hands-on encounters with exotic animals, is hosting the 2022 Jacksonville Pet Expo, North Florida’s Largest Pet Expo. Cool Zoo will present Jacksonville, FL with a one-of-a-kind, animal experience for pet lovers and exotic hobbyists alike. It is free to attend. Pets are welcome with a $5 entry fee per pet. Pets must be leashed at all times.

The Jacksonville Pet Expo is set to feature live animal shows, pet adoptions, grooming contests, pet experts, as well as exhibitors for home and pet services. Attendees will also get the chance to interact and learn about a number of exotic animals including a kangaroo, a ring-tailed lemur, alligators, goats, parrots, and more!

“It’s an honor to host this wonderful event and present the community with the opportunity to receive a hands-on education on these beautiful creatures. We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals,” explained Jim DeBerry, CEO of Cool Zoo.

The Jacksonville Pet Expo is a fun-filled family event that will be held at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, Memorial Day weekend, May 28th and 29th. The event connects pet owners with experts and vendors who have a variety of specialties and offerings such as training, nutrition, and general health. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own pets to the event.

Interview opportunities with the wildlife and dogs are available in-studio or virtually prior to the event. Onsite interviews are also available throughout the duration of the event.

About Cool Zoo

Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated traveling wildlife encounter experience with the mission of curating hands-on conservation, education, recreation, and research for all to enjoy. Cool Zoo appears at hundreds of events annually to include fairs, festivals, conventions, carnivals, museums, schools, sporting events, state parks, and corporate events and offers a multitude of experiences ranging from: hermit crab adoptions, crab races, butterfly encounters, exotic bird shows, giant tortoise encounters, sloth encounters and gem mining. To learn more about Cool Zoo’s educational offerings and conservation efforts visit: http://coolzoo.org/