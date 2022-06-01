How to get prepped and prepared for Hurricane season

For today’s latest addition of Neat Cheats we wanted to focus on hurricane season. June 1st marks the first day of hurricane season and, with the unpredictability of storms, you want to make sure you are prepped. Here are some tips to get you prepared for the storm season:

1. Firstly, make sure your home is strong. Make sure your trees are trimmed, windows are covered and secured, secure loose outdoor items, secure all doors, and make sure your car is in a safe location.

2. You can use the empty washing machine for a beverage cooler. Laundry rooms are often the safest room in the house with no windows.

3. Fill a bathtub with water you can use to flush the toilets. Homeowners with private wells should save as much water as possible since their well will not work if the power is out. If your well is flooded or damaged by the hurricane, assume that it is contaminated and do not use it until it has been flushed, disinfected and tested for bacteria.

4. Purchase a few pieces of sod to give dogs a safe place to go to the bathroom. Your dogs and cats need to go potty too!

5. For insurance purposes, take photos of your home before damage hits. Make sure with your insurance to double check your policy to see what will be covered. Also, double check you aren’t in a flood risk area or if you are make sure flood insurance is covered in case of any damages.

6. Build an emergency kit: Water, food, first aid kit are obvious. Some not so obvious ones are a whistle (to signal for help), plastic sheets and duct tape (to shelter in place), wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities), and to have paper maps so when you evacuate, you can take back roads without the use of your cell phone.

Tip: Check out last weeks segment with Chef Shelli from Sweet Spot & Urban Lounge where we learned all about canning your food to get ready for the storms.