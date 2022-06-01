Mental Wellness Wednesday: How to destress when it comes to your finances

While there are very real reasons to feel stressed about money, research suggests that your motives for making money can make a significant different to your mental health. A study of over 600 people (average age mid 30s) found this:

While financial stability (meeting your basic needs, paying bills, etc is important), we have additional motives that drive our spending habits that in turn affect our happiness.

1. Motives of self needs (feeling like you are getting paid what you are worth, feeling proud of yourself, spending on hobbies, able to be financially independent) lead to better mental health.

2. In contrast: Motives of impulse, overcoming self-doubt (to prove that I am not as dumb as some people assumed.) and social comparison (to have a house and cars that are better than those of my neighbors, with lower levels of mental health.

Take away: Explore your motives It may not be financial stress per se that is affecting your mental health, but the reason behind your financial decisions.