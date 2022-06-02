The local author of “Obviously: A Candid, UnApologetic Journey of Divorce, Dating and Raising Tiny Humans stopped by the studio today to talk about her book.

Whether it’s belly-aching laughter, horrific second-hand embarrassment, or profound empathy, Obviously by Allison Testoni will elicit every last one of your emotions. Author Allison Testoni cheekily walks through her life story, leaving no detail unscathed, including the brutal truth about her sexless first marriage masked with a white picket fence and suburbian dream home. Obviously leads readers to an insightful understanding that life may have thrown you off course but perhaps your intended course was never the path meant to be taken. With an overflow of wit, tons of sarcasm, and a healthy amount of anxiety, every reader will relate to Allison’s memories that jump off the page. Whether you are divorced, single, married, anti-relationship, or have a strong distaste for children, dive into Obviously and laugh at the misgivings of life (and inadvertently learn about yourself, too).