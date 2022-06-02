Malavai Washington Youth Foundation molding young minds of Durkeeville

Malavai Washington spent many years on the ATP tour making a name for himself on tennis courts around the world. Once he adopted Jacksonville as his home, he has spent the last 26 years exposing youths to tennis and even more. He opened his community center some years ago and recently added the 904 Teen Center to offer children K-12 in the Durkeeville area and surrounding communities the chance to have a safe place to connect with other kids and expose them to opportunities beyond what they thought possible. Rance took a tour of the facilities to gain a little more insight into the centers and the programs offered by the non profit.

To learn more head to www.malwashington.com