Pineapple

Your choice of Rum

Brown Sugar

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

1. Mix the rum, pineapple, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, and nutmeg into large mixing bowl. Have pineapple soak for about a hour in the fridge.

2. Place the pineapple rings onto the air fryer basket. Fry them at 350 degrees F for 5 minutes.

3. After the 5 minutes is up, brush the marinade over the pineapple. Return to the air fryer and set the temperature at 400 degrees F for 3 minutes.