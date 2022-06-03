Fitness Friday: Get fit WITH your kids!

Dominique Landry, owner of FIT ENOUGH, joins us today to share the best ways to squeeze in a sweat this summer! Dominique prides herself on a special brand of Unfiltered and Unpolished Fitness, encouraging clients to live their best and fullest lives…while staying healthy along the way.

As a working mom, she understands exactly how tough it can be to find that time to fit in a workout. Her advice is to GET THE KIDS INVOLVED! Landry likes to give her kiddos workouts of their own and she also keeps them involved in the kitchen! She shares that having this time together ensures her kids learn that fitness is a FUN part of a healthy lifestyle, and this special family time or one on one time with mom is always a great binding bonus. Most importantly, Dominique said to be patient with your schedule and BE FLEXIBLE - get 20 minutes when you can, and just find a fun way to move this summer!