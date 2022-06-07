Disco Witch Brewing in Yulee

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

From the moment you walk in you notice something different. Disco Witch Brewing welcomes you in for a drink, maybe a bite to eat and a chill place to enjoy some music, some laughs and forget about the crazy world for a bit.

On their website the describe their business with music, beer and food!

Music

We love music. Obviously, there’s a special place in our hearts for disco but you’ll hear just about everything when you stop by. Each night has a different vibe so stop over, grab a beer and let the music take you away. Sundays tend to focus on Jazz / House music for a relaxed vibe.

Our Beer

You’ll find our flagship beers as well as many other fun brews that change often. Come in and let’s take a beer journey together.

*** Check out our menu on Untappd. ***

We want everyone to be able to enjoy our taproom so we offer non-alcoholic beer options as well as gluten free options, such as cider and seltzer. Selection changes occasionally.

Ad

Food

We have an extremely small kitchen, offering Nathan’s hot dogs and disco sticks (mozz sticks) as well as an occasional daily special. Our kitchen closes an hour before the taproom does. We welcome you to bring food in from outside but we do not allow outside beverages.

Sunday Champagne and Charcuterie Celebrations

Every Sunday we celebrate the start of the week (or maybe the fact that you made it through last week) with our Sunday Champagne and Charcuterie Celebration. We have a selection of regular and sparkling wines to choose from, by the glass or bottle, as well as mimosas and sparkling cocktails. We have a limited number of charcuterie boards available and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Reserve one at https://commerce.arryved.com/location/BcWD0YK0

Come in and relax with a glass of wine and some jazz and house music to start the week off right.