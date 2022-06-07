Jacksonville native and Nashville recording artist Patrick Bass was discovered some years ago and made the move to Music City to launch his career. He has spent time writing, performing and building his brand. He returns to the River City with his band. They are bringing The Country Afterall Tour to Murray Hill Theatre on June 10th - w/ special guests Dean Winter and The Heat. He dropped by the River City Live set to chat about his music and what it means to play at home.
Jacksonville native Patrick Bass returns home with new music
