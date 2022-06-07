Top must-see places in Jax

Travel expert and author Amy West stopped by our show for the ultimate 904 game of Choose Your Adventure. All of these places, and much more, can be found in Amy’s book 100 Things To Do In Jacksonville Before You Die.

Choose Your Adventure (one or the other):

Food and Drink

Fine Dining or Classic Local?

Local- #20

Pg 23

Experience the authentic taste of the first coast. Enjoy Wild Caught Shrimp from off our coast at Safe Harbor Seafood. After dining at there flagship Mayport restaurant, stock up your freezer for you future meals at Safe Harbor Seafood Market right across the street.

or

Fine Dining - #21

Pg 24

It doesn’t get any more exclusive than The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Islands Kitchen Seat at Salt Restaurant. AAA Five Diamond rated (only 3 restaurants have that distinction in Florida). Enclosed in its own room with full view of the kitchen. Seats up to 4.

Book in advance and enjoy a chef’s adventure menu that will be a lasting memory

Music and Entertainment

Great Acoustics or Cocktails?

Acoustics - #38

Pg 48

See a Show at The Florida Theatre. Be a part of history as the theatre continues the work it began in 1927. The best acoustics and the last remaining Grand Palace style theatre left in Jacksonville. An iconic roster of performers has graced its stage including perhaps the most controversial, Elvis himself.

or

Cocktails - #36

Pg 45

Enjoy the nation’s biggest cocktail party while Tailgating at the Flordia Georgia game complete with BBQ, open bar, and sports memorabilia auction. Depending on your ticket you can find air conditioned seating, and a myriad of food and beverage options.

Sports and Recreation

On the Water or On your bike?

Water - #50

Pg 63

Take an airboat ride with Sea Serpent Tours

A quintessential Southern thing to do and the best way to see the river. Great for the whole fam. Enjoy a narrated tour, and a unique hybrid boat that is one part airboat, and one part motor boat.

or

Bike - #52

Pg 66

Bike the Baldwin Rail Trail, a former CSX corridor turned 14 mile bike and recreation trail. You can also walk, run, skate, or ride horseback on the parallel equestrian trail. The Baldwin rail trail takes you through residential areas and the Historic Camp Milton Preserve, a former Civil War encampment.

Culture and History

Bird’s Eye Views or Fast Cars?

Bird’s Eye Views - #69

Pg 90

Enjoy drinks and Tapas at Casa Marina Hotel’s penthouse lounge. Built in the 1920s, the Casa Marina Hotel is a classic example of Jacksonville Beach’s (formerly Ruby Beach) glamorous heyday.

Get a taste of history and enjoy a panoramic view of the beaches

or

Fast Cars - #84

Pg 108

Reserve a tour of The Brumos Collection. A private collection that tells the story of automobile development through the practice of racing. Interactive displays bring the stories to life. This is a true hidden gem.

Shopping

Sweet Tooth or the Stacks?

Sweet Tooth - #98

Pg 126

Head to our own Charlie’s Chocolate Factory, aka Sweet Pete’s. Family owned. Enjoy larger than life confectionary design in this historic three story building. Take a candy making class, watch the pros behind the scenes. Save room for dessert, and don’t forget to take home some of the Salted Caramel popcorn.

or

Stacks - #91

Pg 118

Jacksonville’s own iconic book store. Two locations to choose from, but don’t miss their main location off Roosevelt. Prepare to spend hours scouring the bookshelves in this 60,000 sq ft space. Since the 1970s Chamblins has been Jacksonville’s top destination for rare or hard to find books. It’s epic.