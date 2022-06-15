Touring Sally Dark Rides in Downtown Jacksonville

At Sally Dark Rides, they create experiences where millions of families laugh, play, and enjoy time together. their rides are defined by unparalleled storytelling, and the memories that stem from those stories. They value those guest experiences that turn into traditions - from one generation to the next- being shared with friends and family for decades to come.

If you’ve ever been to an amusement park like Six Flags or Kings Dominion, there’s a chance you’ve been on a ride made by Sally Dark Rides Many of the attractions they make are made right here in Jacksonville

What started in 1977 as a company that made mannequins in department stores and dentist offices quickly shifted to a theme park focus after the growing popularity of Chuck E Cheese in the 1980s. Named after a friend of one of the founders, Sally Dark Rides has more than 60 attractions in 23 countries.

Join us on our tour of this amazing company located right here in Jax.