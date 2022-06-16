Shopping local for Father’s Day

Minorcan Mike’s is a St. Augustine, family-owned datil pepper sauce company specializing in all things datil. Simply put, Minorcan Mike’s datil pepper products provide Minorcan heritage in a jar. Datil peppers have been a part of the family legacy for generations. Minorcan Mike vividly remembers his grandfather growing datil pepper plants in his hothouse. Mike learned at an early age how to cook with datil peppers - and how to perfect his family’s recipe to create the delicious sauce we enjoy today.

Minorcan Mike’s popular Datil Pepper Sauce is the perfect blend of sweet and heat with an emphasis on flavor. A perfect complement to seafood, appetizers, pork, beef, vegetarian dishes - the sauce can be used to cook with, as an addition and even a dipping sauce. It’s honestly good on everything! Minorcan Mike’s also makes a unique Datil Pepper Salsa, Datil Pepper Jelly Datil Pepper Mustard and Datil Pepper Vinegar.