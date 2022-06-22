A fusion of flavors at Cultural Kitchen

It’s not often that a fusion of flavors can be indulged in one location with recipes that showcase individual cultures as well as blended. Cultural Kitchen Catering is the love child of Annett Schultz and Chef Rovetkey L. Johnson who connected while operating their individual food trucks. While the trucks are still running, the couple opened the brick and mortar restaurant to ensure fans of their recipes could easily find them in one location. The menu includes foods with southern / Puerto Rican flair, German staples and Florida made ice cream. Rance dropped in to sample their creations and with portion sizes this big, he actually shared.

www.culturalkitchencatering.com