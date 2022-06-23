94º

Aussie-American espresso bar opens in Nocatee Town Center

Kookkaburra Coffee has recently made the move to Nocatee Town Center!

Aussie-American espresso bar Kookkaburra Coffee, originally from St. Augustine, recently expanded to serve up delicious drinks in the Nocatee area. This shop doesn’t stop at coffee. Kookkaburra offers teas, Aussie pies, and mouth-watering pastries. With gluten-free and vegan options, anyone can enjoy a roast accompanied by a pastry in Nocatee.

To find out more you can head here or visit 351 Town Plaza Avenue #102APonte Vedra, FL.

