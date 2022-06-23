Celebrating Marineland’s anniversary!

If you are looking to learn this summer, make sure Marineland St. Augustine is on your list! Marineland has a host of year round educational opportunities and their summer schedule is packed full of interactive activities for all ages.

Some of their most popular on-site activities are :

Dolphin Meet and Greet

Dolphin Designs

Tortoise Time

Aquarist for a Day

Dolphin Trainer for a Day

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of S.E.A. Camp. In 2007 Seaside Eco Adventure Camp was started to create a camp that the staff at Marineland would have wanted as kids. The camp offers opportunities for the most extroverted and the most introverted children, field exploration adventures, adult role modeling, animal interactions and FUN!

Visit Marineland on the web and make sure you follow them on instagram at @marinelandfl to SEA everything they have to offer!