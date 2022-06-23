Southern soul food truck offers delicious comfort food

Tyrone Bennett launched his family run Heart and Soul Food Truck over a year ago. As business and their reputation climbed, an accident almost derailed the dream. Undeterred, Tyrone used the delay to enhance the new truck and circle back to bring his leveled up soul cuisine to Jacksonville, St. Augustine and beyond. While the truck does serve up soul food staples, Tyrone has tweaked those recipes and included Caribbean flavors and much more. Rance tracked the Heart and Soul Food Truck down at one of their locations to find out what all the love is really about.