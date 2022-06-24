Air Fryer Friday | We make s’mores crescent rolls

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

1/4 cup Nutella, divided

2 whole graham crackers, broken up

2 tablespoons milk chocolate chips

2/3 cup miniature marshmallows

1. Preheat air fryer to 300°.

2. Unroll crescent dough; separate into 8 triangles.

3. Place 1 teaspoon Nutella at the wide end of each triangle. Sprinkle with graham crackers, chocolate chips and marshmallows; roll up.

4. In batches, arrange rolls, point side down, in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket. Curve to form crescents.

5. Cook until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. In a microwave, warm remaining Nutella to reach a drizzling consistency; spoon over rolls. Serve warm.