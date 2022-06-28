Camden County craving upscale dining

Camden County, GA is growing and craves new dining options. Jennifer Caywood-Williams is a chef and former contestant on Master Chef who has created a lane focused on bringing upscale dining to homes. She dropped by the River City Live studio to talk on the history of Southern Brunch and the many varieties of Shrimp and Grits. She talked about Camden’s burgeoning food scene and shared her take on the classic southern classic.

www.bringmedatkingcake.com