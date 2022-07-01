Cocktails and mocktails to wow for this 4th of July weekend

Well this weekend is the 4th of July and we have some fun cocktail and mocktail ideas to wow your BBQ/4th of July party guests!
RED, WHITE & BLUE LAYERED COCKTAIL:
1 oz grenadine
3 oz lemonade
1 oz vodka
1 oz blue curacao
Ice
1. Add grenadine to a glass then fill with ice.
2. In a shaker filled with ice, shake lemonade and vodka then gently pour the mixture over the back of a spoon into the glass creating the white layer of the drink.
3. Pour blue curacao over the back of a spoon to make the final blue layer.
Credit: https://www.creativeramblingsblog.com/red-white-blue-layered-cocktail/
PATRIOTIC PUNCH MOCKTAIL
1 packet mixed berry Kool-Aid, prepared
1 12-ounce bottle grenadine
Ice
1. Fill two glasses with ice.
2. Add two tablespoons of grenadine to glass.
3. Pour Kool-aid on top of grenadine.