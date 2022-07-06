Mental Wellness Wednesday | Happiness vs. Satisfaction

You don’t have to be happy to feel good

New research from over 150 pp have found that there is something more important than happiness when it comes to mental well being.

It is satisfaction!

The feeling of satisfaction is different from happiness, which can be temporary. Researchers define satisfaction as a “peaceful feeling of pleasure”, like when you look at your favorite object or think of a memory.

So how can you develop this feeling of satisfaction: The same Researchers identified two ways:

1. Professional life

Reflect on your Competence – the things you do well. This may give you a different feeling than that “big win” at work, but is ultimately more directly linked to mental well being.

2. Personal life

Focus on feeling present and connected. Again, this is different from that high from an experience and instead is centered on daily pleasures that you get from being around people who make you smile