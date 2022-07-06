Removing HIV Stigma 4K Walk / Block Party

Talking about HIV to loved ones has been a very hard pill to swallow for decades. INCREDIBLE VICTORY NONPROFIT THE LETTERS OF H.I.V decided to come up with creative ways to bring HIV awareness and education comfortably. This weekend, they hold their 1st Annual 4K Walk & Block Party. It is themed Removing HIV Stigma. Sharonda Barnes and Yolanda Kellam-Carter dropped by the River City Live set to chat about this weekend’s even tat Riverside Park and the message they hope the Jacksonville community takes away from the experience. The walk starts at 8:30am. You must register to participate. The Block Party starts at 11am and is FREE! www.hivcarenow.com