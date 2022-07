1 cup waffle mix

1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

1 egg

1 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 cups milk

4 oz sharp cheddar cheese, sliced

1. In a large bowl, combine waffle mix, rosemary, egg, oil, and milk. Stir until well combined.

2. Pour batter into the waffle iron (amount may vary based on the size of the waffle iron). Cook until the waffle is golden brown.

3. Add slices of cheese on half of the waffle. Carefully, fold the other half on top and close the lid. Cook until the cheese is melted.