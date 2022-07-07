Unplug kids from their devices at Jacksonville BMX

Summer time allows for way too much time for kids to plug into the virtual world and become sedentary. Many parents are looking for ways to unplug their children from devices with the focus on getting outside and playing. Chad Grace has followed in his father’s footsteps and made the effort to give back to the community and the kids with upgrades, enhancements and continued community involvement at the Jacksonville BMX track. Located on the northwest side of town, many still don’t know about this hidden gem for racing, having fun and bonding with kids of all ages. www.jacksonvillebmx.com