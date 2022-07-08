Air Fryer Friday | Garlic Knots

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp dried basil

¼ tsp garlic powder

pizza crust

Olive oil spray

Grated parmesan

Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees F.

In a small bowl, whisk together the salt, dried basil, and garlic powder. Set aside.

Unroll the pizza crust dough out onto a clean surface.

Cut the dough widthwise to make ten 1-inch rectangular strips. You don’t want to cut the strips the long way, because then the strips will be too long to create a nice knot.

Carefully wrap the middle of each strip around itself to create a knot. Tuck the loose ends behind itself. It should be a loose knot because you will not be able to pull the knot to tighten it.

Lightly spray all the knots with the olive oil spray.

Sprinkle the combined spices over all the knots (a small pinch of spices per knot) and then place them in the air fryer.

Bake in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 5-6 minutes or until the knots turn golden brown.

When the knots are done in the air fryer, spray them lightly with a little more olive oil or melted butter and then top with parmesan cheese and/or parsley, optional.