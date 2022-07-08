Neat Cheats | Summer life hacks

1. Build a better campfire with laundry lint & empty TP rolls.

Use laundry lint stuffed into empty toilet paper or paper towel rolls to get your campfire started.

2. Make a summer emergency kit

Create an emergency grab-and-go summer kit with essentials like bottled water, a reflective blanket for shade, and some snacks that can withstand a bit of heat (such as trail mix or nuts). This is an easy grab and go or kit to keep in your car. Additional items to include: sunscreen, bug spray and baby wipes or antibacterial wipes.

3. DIY your own sunburn relief

Fill an ice cube tray with aloe and pop it in the freezer. Once frozen, rub frozen cube onto your skin for some instant sunburn relief.

4. Pick the perfect watermelon every time

Want to make sure you’re always buying just the juiciest and most delicious melon? Pay attention to the color of the stripes. Look for the melons with the deepest green stripes. Lighter strips mean they were picked too soon.

5. Make cooling necklaces from sponges!

Let your kids make these cute little leis out of sponges! Cut out the sponges and string them together to create a cooling necklace for the kiddos.

6. Freeze water balloons for a cheap and pretty way to keep drinks cool

Make a cheap DIY cooler that turns into a fun party activity as the day goes on. Just fill and freeze water balloons, then put them in your drink bucket. When they thaw out, use them for a water balloon fight.