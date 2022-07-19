Keep you and your family safe from dangerous wildlife

The Rattlesnake Conservancy is a non-profit organization based out of the heart of Jacksonville whose mission is to advance the protection of rattlesnakes, and their habitat, through research and education. We offer several educational programs and opportunities to people in northeast Florida, teach venomous handling classes throughout the United States, and participate in important research initiatives meant to support our mission. While rattlesnakes are often feared and misunderstood, they’re a very important species who play a vital role in their ecosystems and provide countless benefits to the environment and to people!

Learn more by visiting us in person at our public facility inside the Tree Hill Nature Center or online at savethebuzztails.org