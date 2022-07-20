A unique U-pick experience for the whole family

Bacon Farms gave River City Live a tour of their greenhouses that are bursting with freshly grown goodness thanks to their hydroponic systems the family put in place. This husband and wife duo left the world of numbers and finance for family time on the farm and have grown their business to serve our local restaurants, farmers markets, all coming to plates near you! They have now opened the gates of their farm to welcome locals to enjoy their blooms and so much more, see how you can visit by following them on Instagram or their website greatlettuce.com