Discovering dance at The Florida Ballet

The Florida Ballet has been a leader in dance education and performance for over four decades. Founded in 1978 by Laurie Picinich-Byrd and Michael Byrd, the nonprofit organization serves the community through quality dance education, accessible community outreach opportunities, collaborative projects, and a season of professional performances.

Located within the Arlington corridor of Jacksonville, the organization’s 30,000 sq ft. facility at 10131 Atlantic Boulevard, is home to its professional Company, Training Center, and Conservatory.