Mental Wellness Wednesday | 3 ways to fight stress

There are moments when we all feel overwhelmed. Here are 3 ways to combat that feeling of stress.

1. Fight the freeze with your senses

Stress activates the fight/flight or freeze response – where we feel immobilized and can’t do anything. Shift your focus to the present by using your 5 senses – what do you see, smell, hear, taste, touch.

2. Tidy space, tidy mind

Research shows that a disorganized space and clutter make it harder for your brain to focus (brain imaging study). This is especially true for pp with ADHD.

Why? Our brains like order. Constant visual reminders of disorganization drain your cognitive resources, which reduces your ability to focus. (One study found that cortisol levels were higher in those who lived in cluttered homes)

3. One goal per day.

Be intentional and set one small goal each day that help you work towards your larger goal. WHY? When you accomplish this goal, your brain releases dopamine which will then encourage you to keep setting small goals.