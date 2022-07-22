Air Fryer Friday: Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

4 pieces sandwich bread

4 slices cheese (your choice, we are using sharp cheddar)

3 tablespoons (butter or mayonnaise)

Steps:

Spread butter or mayonnaise on one side of each piece of bread.

Lay a piece of bread, spread side down, in air fryer basket. Top with 2 slices of cheese and place another piece of bread, spread side up, on top of cheese.

Cook sandwiches at 370 degrees F for 4 minutes, flip the sandwiches over and cook at 370 degrees for another 4 minutes or until desired toast.

Serve warm.

We also have a couple dipping options for our grilled cheese... we have some marinara sauce which is a classic pairing. According to popsugar.com two other dipping sauces that pair well are salad dressings like a vinigrette or ranch. Another that works is either ketchup or mustard