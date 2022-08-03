Waffle Wednesday | We make pizza waffles

Pizza dough

Pizza sauce

Olive oil

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese, basil to garnish (optional)

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour and roll out half of the pizza dough into a 6-inch round.

2. Brush one side with olive oil and place oiled-side down on the waffle iron, then brush the other side with oil. Close the iron (don’t push down) and cook until golden and cooked through (about five minutes). Repeat with the remaining dough.

3. Spread each pizza with half of the sauce and half of the mozzarella. Place one pizza back on the waffle iron and hold the top of the iron just over the cheese until melted (this takes about one minute).

4. Remove and garnish with basil leaves, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Parmesan. Repeat with the second pizza and enjoy!