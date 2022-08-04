Back to School Sleep Tips for Kids

Kids go back to school next week, and if your family is anything like mine, sleeping habits need to be adjusted.

First thing to do is figure out, what time the kids should go to bed. It’s estimated that 15-25% percent of children do not get enough sleep. Here are tips you can use as a guide:

1. Create a consistent bedtime routine.

Shower, brush your teeth and read for 15 minutes. Make sure it’s the same time every night. This will keep the kids on track.

2. Turn off the screens at least 2 hours before bedtime,

Being on a device can stimulate your brain and that’s not what we want. We are trying to relax.

3. Create a sleep-inducing environment.

Cool temperature quiet setting, with a little to no light. The idea is to make the room cozy but limit distractions.