Air Fryer Friday | Sausage Rolls

12 ounces sausage 6 individual sausages

16 ounces premade pizza dough

1 teaspoon Everything bagel seasoning

Optional: 1 egg for egg wash

Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F / 180 degrees C.

Roll out one piece of pizza dough to slightly larger than the sausage.

Place the sausage in the middle of the dough and roll the pastry around the sausage. It should stick to itself and seal.

OPTIONAL: Brush with egg wash.

Cut into 3-4 equal-sized pieces. Repeat the process with each sausage.

Lightly oil the air fryer basket and add sausage rolls to the basket in a single layer, leaving space between them.

Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top of each sausage roll.

Cook for about 7-10 minutes or until cooked through and golden