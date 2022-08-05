Back to school wellness tips with Mia Syn

It’s the time of year for wellness to be top of mind as parents prepare to send their kids back to the classroom. Today our friend Mia Syn is sharing a few tips to help prioritize nutrition and overall healthfulness this year.

TIP 1: START THE DAY OFF WITH BREAKFAST

Breakfast helps a child’s attention span, concentration and memory—all important for learning in school. Maybe kick off the day with something fun and tasty like banana pancakes or mini-fruit kebobs. The kebobs are easy to make with pineapple, strawberries, grapes, and blueberries—just pair it with a flavored yogurt as dip. You can also try apple cinnamon oatmeal. Grab a store-bought oatmeal and top it with apples, cinnamon, raisins and pecans. The goal is to make sure our kids have the energy they need to make it to lunchtime.

To find more tips you can visit her website by clicking here.