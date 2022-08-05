Fitness Friday | 3 items you need for your home gym

Personal trainer Dominique Landry joins the show to discuss three items that you need when putting together your home gym. She recommends:

1. Dumbbells: Having a set of dumbbells at home is a must. When used correctly, dumbbells are a great item to use for a full body workout.

2. Kettlebell converter: Kettlebells are ideal for a home workout area because they take up almost no space and can be used in almost any room in the house. They can also be used for an unusually large number of exercises.

3. Pair of bands: Bands also take little to no space in your home. Along with being a great addition to your home gym, they also are great to bring along when travelling.

To find out more about Dominique you can head to imfitenough.com.