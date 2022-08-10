91º

River City Live

Jana becomes a mermaid at St. Augustine Aquarium

Recently we went to St. Augustine Aquarium to partake in their Snorkel Adventure, shark painting experience, and explored the grounds. Oh, did we mention that Jana also became a mermaid?

The aquarium has been a labor of love for co-founders Shawn and Kathy as they have been passionate about marine biology since they were children. This duo spent two years traveling the country touring different aquariums and assembling a team to start the St. Augustine Aquarium. They established relationships with marine research universities and organizations in support of their mission: marine conservation through education.

