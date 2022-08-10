91º

Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina

Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.

Yelpers will be treated to a distillery tour by Marlin and Barrel, some cocktails, and light bites from Luxe Picnics by Les and some sweets from Breakable Hearts LLC. They’'ll also have a Pixology Productions there to capture the moment with their amazing photo booth and props! It’s Sunday, Aug. 14th from 2:30 - 4:30pm at Marlin and Barrel. RSVP at www.yelp.com/events

