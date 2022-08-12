Felipe Esparza joins us on River City Live

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor, known for his stand-up specials, “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You”, “Translate This”, and his latest dual-release on Netflix, “Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones” (2 different performances in two languages), his recurring appearances on Netflix’s “Gentefied”, NBC’s “Superstore” and Adultswim’s “The Eric Andre Show”, as well as winning “Last Comic Standing” (2010), and his popular podcast called “What’s Up Fool?”.